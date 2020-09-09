SC dismisses petition seeking postponement of NEET (UG) exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the petitions seeking postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 scheduled for September 13.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and MR Shah dismissed the petition.

The Bench observed that the authorities concerned will take all the necessary precautions for the safety of students amidst Covid-19.

Earlier, on August 17, the apex court had dismissed petition to postpone the conduct of NEET and JEE until the Covid-19 situation in the country normalisd, stating that the careers of students cannot be jeopardised by postponing the test indefinitely.

A petition was filed by 11 students seeking to defer NEET and JEE exams that are to be held this month. The petitioners had also sought directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams only when normalcy returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JEE exams were conducted between September 1-6. The NEET is due to be held on September 13.

Last month, the Supreme Court had declined the petition to pass a direction to the Centre to hold NEET-UG 2020 examination abroad.

The apex court had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consult with the ministries concerned if the students can be flown to India through Vande Bharat Mission flights to appear for the exam in India on September 13.