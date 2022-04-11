SC fixes timeline to file for Covid death claims before March 20

The Centre, on Monday, announced that the Supreme Court had fixed a timeline to file compensation for deaths due to Covid.

In an order dated March 24, the Supreme Court noted that claims for deaths that occurred before March 20 have to be filed within 60 days. For deaths after March 20 and in the future, 90 days have been allotted to file the claim for the ex-gratia.

The court also directed that in case of extreme hardship, where any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, it will be open for the claimant to approach the Grievance Redressal Committee, said a government statement.

The claimant can make claims through Grievance Redressal Committee, which shall be considered by the Grievance Redressal Committee on case to case basis. Cases will be considered on merit.

The Supreme Court’s earlier order to process the claims and ensure the payment of the compensation within 30 days from the date of filing the claim will continue to be practised, the statement further added, pointing out that fake claims will be punished.