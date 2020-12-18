SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court.
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought response from the two in six weeks on the notices issued in two separate cases. It, however, exempted them from personal appearances in the cases.
The top court had reserved its order on Thursday on a batch of pleas seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra and Taneja.
Attorney General K K Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the tweets were in “bad taste” and it was the time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly would attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972.
Similarly, the attorney general had given consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Taneja, stating that the posts were intended to denigrate the Supreme Court and lower its authority in the eyes of the public.
The consent of either the attorney general or the solicitor general is necessary under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.
Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine up to ₹2,000 and imprisonment up to six months.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...