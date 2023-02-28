The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail application and instead directed him to approach sub-ordinate courts for any remedy in the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, who is also behind the bars in another corruption case, have resigned from their posts. Both the resignations have been accepted by Kejriwal.

A double-bench of the Apex Court comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, “We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage”. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday and sent to CBI custody till March 4. The CJI-led bench was also of the view that mere happening of the case in the national capital does not entitle Sisodia to knock the doors of the Apex court directly and that he should seek remedies from trial court and High Court. “It cannot interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter,” the SC remarked.

Appearing for Sisodia, senior advocate AM Singhvi questioned the CBI’s move to arrest the AAP leader on the pretext that policy decisions were taken at different rung. No money was recovered from his client’s premises, Singhvi said. He, however, withdrew the bail application.

The CBI, at the time of taking his remand before a Rouse Avenue Court, had stated that Sisodia was directly involved in the Delhi excise policy case since he had told the Secretary to create a new Cabinet note to change the policy which allegedly was aimed at benefiting a cartel of retailers and wholesalers of liquor in Delhi. They also accused Sisodia of not cooperating in the probe. Sisodia also did not answer why he changed his cellphone thrice — a move the CBI suspects was to destroy evidence.