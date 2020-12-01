News

SC rejects Chanda Kochhar’s appeal

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar   -  THE HINDU

The ex-ICICI Bank MD had appealed against HC order dismissing her plea regarding termination of service

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by Chanda Kochhar against the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed her plea against being removed as the Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the High Court order,” a Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

“This falls within the realm of private bank and employee,” the apex court said.

The Bench was hearing Kochhar’s appeal against the March 5 order of the High Court which had dismissed the plea against termination of her services as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank while noting that the dispute arises from a contract of personal service.

