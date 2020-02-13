News

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Vinay’s request to peruse recommendation for rejection of mercy plea

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the request of Nirbhaya case death-row convict Vinay Sharma to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

Sharma’s counsel alleged in the court that the Delhi lieutenant governor and its home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

However, a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna perused the record and said the LG and the home minister indeed signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy petition.

Sharma, through advocate A P singh, moved the apex court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. He claimed the “hurried rejection” was “mala fide” and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Supreme Court of India
