SC to Centre: Why have PSBs not invoked ₹1.8-lakh-crore guarantees by promoters

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Personal guarantees amounting to ₹1.8-lakh crore given by promoters of as many as 42 defaulting corporate entities are under the scanner, following a direction by the Supreme Court to the Centre asking it to explain why these guarantees have not been invoked by public sector banks.
So far, only State Bank of India has moved to encash personal guarantees given by Anil Ambani, according to a public interest litigation filed with the apex court.
The PIL, seen by BusinessLine, names several the personal guarantees not invoked, including by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan of DHFL (₹79,344 crore); Venugopal and Rajkumar Dhoot (₹22,076 crore; Madhusudhan Rao & family (₹5,253 crore); IVRCL’s Sudhir Reddy (₹7,058 crore); and Jatin Mehta of Winsome Diamonds (₹6,185 crore).
“Personal guarantees are not taken by banks (including PSBs) as a matter of course but only in special circumstances. Accordingly, where the occasion arises to invoke such personal guarantees on account of a default of the borrowing entity, the same ought to be done without delay,” the PIL said, adding that a Master Circular issued by the Finance Ministry on July 1, 2009 clearly allowed banks to invoke personal guarantees when a default happens, but the banks have been reluctant to act.
But senior public sector bankers said the assumptions made by the petitioners are not entirely correct. “Banks have been invoking personal guarantees or pledged shares whenever required and on a case-by-case basis,” said a banker. Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sharma have asked the petitioners, represented by senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra and Durga Dutt (advocate on record), to send a representation to the Finance Ministry in this regard. They asked the Finance Ministry to respond within four weeks on receipt of the representation.
According to industry experts, the PIL could be a test case for the Finance Ministry.
L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said recovery proceedings for personal guarantees in civil courts have continued for years without any meaningful recovery given the case load in the legal system.
“Creditors do approach recovery tribunals for claims under personal guarantees. Where there are assets available for realisation, usually debtors come forward to settle. However, in many cases, assets may not be available, traceable or limited and hence pursuit of legal action may not yield results. This has to be seen on a case-by-case basis.”
“With the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 coming into effect for personal guarantors (to corporate debtors) and given that the recent Ordinance does not contemplate suspension of insolvency filings against personal guarantors, it is likely that lenders will re-assess the efficacy of this measure while evaluating their recovery options. The IBC, apart from providing for a bankruptcy regime for personal guarantors, would also bring into focus asset transfers pre insolvency and transfers that are intended to avoid liability to creditors can be voided,” he added.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...