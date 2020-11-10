SC to hear Arnab’s bail plea on Wednesday, Alibaug court reserves order on cops’ appeal

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer.
The sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra, where the criminal case has been registered, on Tuesday, reserved its decision on the police’s plea challenging a magistrate’s order denying them custody of Goswami and other two accused.
Additional Sessions Judge at Alibaug, R G Malashetti said the court would pass the order on the revision application filed by local police on November 12.
It would also hear bail applications of Goswami and co-accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda on the same day, the court said.
Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in the case related to the 2018 suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and Naik’s mother.
He and the other two accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who refused police’s request for custody and sent them in judicial remand till November 18.
The police have challenged the order, saying they need the accused’ custody for interrogation.
The high-profile TV journalist is lodged at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.
Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Goswami, opposed the police’s appeal in the sessions court on Tuesday.
There was only a contractual dispute between Goswami’s company and Naik as the work done by Naik was not satisfactory, the lawyer said, adding that 90 per cent of the payment had been made.
It is alleged that Naik took his own life due to the non-payment of dues by the firms of the three accused.
“This matter is of contractual dispute which should be decided in a civil court, not in a criminal court,” Ponda said.
Goswami stated to the police in 2018, and the police then closed the case, he said.
Goswami is a news anchor, and this was not the way to silence him for the things he may have said against the Maharashtra government and police, the lawyer contended.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat argued that interrogation of the three accused was required given some fresh material including the suicide note.
“The accused have been charged with driving a person to suicide. There is a specific mention in the suicide note that these three accused are the cause behind him ending his life,” Gharat said.
The prosecutor also said that police custody of the accused was necessary considering the support one of them (Goswami) was getting “from a certain political party“.
Gharat also pointed out the order passed by the Bombay High Court on Monday, refusing to grant interim bail to the accused. The HC had said that the further probe that is being carried out in the case cannot be termed as illegal, he added.
The apex court will hear on Wednesday an interim bail plea filed by Goswami. It has been listed for hearing by a vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee at 10.30 a.m..
The Bombay High Court, while rejecting the interim bail pleas, had said no case was made out for it to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction, and the accused should seek bail from the sessions court.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...