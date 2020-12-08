SC upholds committee order on AP, TS power staff allocation

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Supreme Court has upheld the one-man Justice DM Dharmadhikari (Retd) committee order on the allocation of electricity employees among the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
A division bench of Justice J Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah on Monday dismissed a batch of the petitions of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation, some employees associations and employees of the power sector on the allocation of staff to the States of Andhra and Telangana.
Following the order, the Telangana power utilities — TSGenco, TSTransco and Discoms, have to accommodate 584 employees to whom Telangana has been paying salaries on the directions of the court for the past two years.
The apex court had appointed a committee under Justice Dharmadhikari to resolve issues related to electricity employees which had cropped up after bifurcation. This has been one of the problematic area for both the States. Following an order from the committee, the AP government refused to take 655 employees allotted to the state.
The power employees’ unions in Telangana had pleaded that the allocations of 584 additional employees was against the modalities fixed by the committee. They along with power utilities approached the SC seeking clarification, wherein the Court ordered that the allotment made by the committee was final.
It may be recalled that the Telangana power utilities had relieved 1,157 AP native employees in June 2015. Following this, some employees approached the High Court against the Telangana utilities as they were being paid salaries without allocating any work. The monthly payout was estimated to be about ₹15 crore.
The Dharmadhikari committee had allotted 655 employees to AP and 584 to Telangana in December 2019 and later 71 more employees were added in the supplementary list. The allocation was made in June 2020.
While the apex court observed that the committee had finalised after going through various issues relating to allocation and that there was no need to consider these petitions, the TS utilities have decided to abide by the decision.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134013851400 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...