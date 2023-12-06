Scania Commercial Vehicles entered into an exclusive partnership with the Hyderabad-based PPS Motors, designating them as the sole representative for Scania’s mining tippers in India providing for pan-India coverage for sales and service operations.

“Through the recent signing of an agreement with PPS Motors, we’ve laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India’s efforts in reaching its Net Zero Emission goal,’‘ Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India said in a release.

PPS Motors has established six regional warehouses across India, which has close proximity to the mining sites and strategically connected to Scania’s central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a hub-and-spoke model. These would be supported by Scania’s global mining standards, skilled technicians and nine mobile service vans to ensure efficient handling of major repairs, aggregate repairs, accident repairs, and overhauling.

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, “We are happy to partner with Scania as their exclusive distributor for their mining trucks business in India. We are constantly in touch with our prospective and existing customers to understand their requirements to provide a customised ecosystem of products and services at site throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.’‘

PPS Motors is also investing further in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage, he added.