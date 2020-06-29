Unlock 2: Schools, cinema halls to remain closed; restrictions on large gatherings, metro travel to continue

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
Schools, metro travel, cinema halls and large gatherings will continue to be prohibited during Covid-19 Unlock 2.
A Home Ministry order issued late Monday night said that the new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020.
Under this, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.
The order said that domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will also take place.
Shops, depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they need to maintain adequate physical distance, the order added.
The night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 PM to 5.00 AM.
More relaxations in the night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes, the order said.
The Home Ministry ordered that it has been decided that schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. Metro Rail operations will also remain prohibited.
Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places are to remain closed.
Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations are also not allowed. The dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.
Existing lockdown norms shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till July 31, 2020. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State and Union Territory Governments, the order said.
Notwithstanding this order, the states are empowered to decide on activities outside Containment Zones.
The States and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, the order said.
But there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements, the order added.
