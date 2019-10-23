Science pact with US, cooperation with EU for railways on the cards

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for a Science and Technology Cooperation pact between India and the US in a meeting on Wednesday.
The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to some other proposals including administrative arrangement on cooperation in the field of Railways with the EU, the review of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, capacity building and strengthening of accounting base with Kuwait and cooperating with St. Vincent & the Grenadines in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine.
The Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation with the US will open a new chapter in bilateral relations as both sides will leverage complementary strengths, an official release said.
“The Agreement would provide an opportunity to promote high quality and high impact research and innovation partnerships as well as broadening and expanding relationships between the extensive scientific and technological communities,” the release said.
The Cabinet approved administrative arrangement on cooperation in the field of Railways between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission that was signed last month.
This will foster cooperation in rail reform and regulations with particular emphasis on impact of EU legislative framework on safety, inter-operability, economic governance and financial sustainability of Railways.
The proposal of Cadre review of Group “A” General Duty (Executive) Cadre and Non-GD cadre of ITBP was also approved. Two new Commands (Western Command at Chandigarh and Eastern Command at Guwahati) to be headed by Additional Director General & assisted by Inspector General will be created, the release said.
The Cabinet cleared the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge base in Kuwait.
“The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Kuwait Accountants and Auditors Association (KAAA) will work together to hold and conduct technical events, seminars and conferences in Kuwait for the benefit of both organizations’ members and development of their professional expertise. Costs will be shared as agreed in writing by both parties for each event,” the release said.
An MoU providing a framework for cooperation between India and St. Vincent & the Grenadines was also approved by the Cabinet for the promotion of traditional systems of medicines.
“Activities mentioned in the MoU will boost the importance of AYUSH Systems of Medicine in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. As a consequence of the MoU, exchange of experts for training of the practitioners and scientists undertaking collaborative research in Traditional Systems of Medicine are expected to lead to new innovations in drug development and practice of traditional medicine,” the release said.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help find precious and important things such as handbags, specs, keys and ...
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism