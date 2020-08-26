34% increase in online searches related to ‘chest pain’ during Covid-19: Study

Mayo Clinic researchers analysed Google Trends data gathered from Italy, the UK, the US and Spain. The researchers found that there has been a significant increase of at least 34 per cent in searches related to the keyword “chest pain”, as per their analysis published in the journal Science Daily.

The researchers also indicated that during pre-Covid times (June 1 to May 31 2019), “chest pain” and “myocardial infarction” (heart attack) had relatively similar volumes to each other.

The lead author of the study Conor Senecal, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiology fellow in Rochester stated in a statement: “Interestingly, searches for ‘heart attack’ dropped during the same period of reported reduced heart attack admissions, but surprisingly, searches for ‘chest pain’ rose.”

He added: “This raises concern that people may have either misconstrued chest pain as an infectious symptom or actively avoided getting care due to Covid-19 concerns.”

The study also tracked queries for “cough” and “fever.” Initially, these searches were rising but then they dropped. The searches related to “chest pain,” however, stayed at a high volume all through May 2020.

“Some of the rising searches, such as ‘home remedies for chest pain’ and ‘natural remedies for chest pain’ — both of which had a greater than 41 times increase — were surprising and provide insight into patients’ possible avoidance of health care contact during the pandemic,” noted Senecal.

He also added that while concern over Covid-19 infection is warranted, if people are experiencing chest pain, they need to seek medical evaluation.

This can be done in a safe manner that will help them avoid the consequences of delayed cardiovascular care, he suggested.

The study underscores the need to find additional ways to educate patients that emergency conditions such as a heart attack and stroke can be safely cared for, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.