$ 500-m BioCity project soon in Andhra Pradesh

Thinking big and formulating big projects is nothing new to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. From the proposed world class capital city of Amaravati to the biggest Solar Park in Kurnool, projects are taking shape in the bifurcated State.

One more mega project conceived is a BioCity with an estimated investment of $500 million in Srikakulam district of north coastal AP. Spread over 5,000 acres, it will have centralised facilities to boost life sciences and biotech ventures.

Plans are to create 6 to 8 clusters with space to promote 400-500 units in a public-private partnership model. Frost & Sullivan, the global consultants has been roped in as strategic partner, according to M Shankar Prasad, member of the State's Biotech Task Force.

It will attract investments of $ 6-8 billion and generate overall employment to the tune of 50,000. The proposed International Airport at Bhogapuram, which is 60 km away will give a fillip to the project, he told BusinessLine. The WHO/UNICEF have evinced interest in housing vaccine storage facilities. Similarly, Ministry of Ayush and biotech industry are keen to participate in the venture.

The centralised facilities include organic desalination plant, warehouses, temperature controlled systems, zero discharge units, manufacturing and consultancy in marketing and patenting, regulatory procedures etc.

With the preliminary feasibility report done and 1,500-2,000 acres land acquired, the project to be named Dolphin BioCity is expected to begin in November-December.

The biotech task force is engaged in studying and promoting the strengths of AP in the sector and allied fields.

It is focussing on Marine Biotech for which the State has immense potential given its long coastline and rivers. It has already kick-started the sea weed cultivation involving fisherfolks.