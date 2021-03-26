60% employees willing to accept less pay in a trade for flexible working: Survey Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
According to a Forrester study commissioned by LogMeIn, Inc., a provider of cloud-based solutions, nearly three-quarters of workers were of the view that the pandemic made them want to work more remotely in the future.
The study noted that 83 per cent of employees said that they were more likely to stay at their company if they were allowed to work flexibly. While 60 per cent of respondents said they were even willing to accept less pay in a trade for flexibility.
Furthermore, 56 per cent of employees said they were more productive when working remotely. 61 per cent said they could get more work done in an 8-hour workday when remote.
While only 5 per cent of decision-makers surveyed believe remote workers are more productive, and 70 per cent said employees in the office are more trustworthy.
Notably, 62 per cent of employees said they were happier when working remotely. While only 44 per cent of employees thought their organisation was effective at supporting mental health needs when working remotely.
The study was conducted using two online surveys – one of 582 remote work decision-makers, such as those leading human resource or IT departments, and the second survey was of 427 employees – each at global organisations of 10-2,500 employees.
The results showed that business leaders must move away from outdated remote work stigmas and embrace the new way employees want to work.
