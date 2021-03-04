76.2% students seek support from online learning platforms for science-related queries: Survey

Brainly, an ed-tech platform, conducted a survey that revealed an overwhelming majority of Indian students (76.2 per cent) claimed that they found online learning platforms helpful for their science-related queries.

The survey is based on a sample size of 3,693 respondents from all parts of the country and zeroed in on the science-based challenges faced by students.

The survey stated that 51.2 per cent of the survey respondents found learning science-related concepts difficult without teachers’ presence. While 19.8 per cent believed it was hard to say.

When asked which was the most challenging subject, 35.4 per cent of students said Math and 24 per cent of students seemed to stumble with Physics. Chemistry and Biology stood at 12.3 per cent and 10.2 per cent, respectively.

The report further noted that 36.4 per cent also said that they received the largest support from online learning platforms during the lockdowns. This was followed by teachers, parents, and peers at 22.8 per cent, 21.5 per cent, and 5.8 per cent respectively.

As a big boost to India’s growing interest in science, 49.2 per cent of students claimed that they wanted to build their careers in science. While 25.8 per cent of students were against it. 25.1 per cent were also indecisive and might pick any of the available streams in the future.

Commenting on the survey findings, Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement: “At Brainly, we believe that the future of education combines online learning platforms and traditional schools. Science and technology are the way to go forward, especially as technology becomes more prominent across all walks of life. It’s great that students are in sync with this emerging requirement and want to pursue their careers in the field of science.”