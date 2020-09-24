A city in Brazil may have become immune to Covid-19: Study

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
According to a study published in the journal medRxiv, Manaus, a city in Brazil, may have developed herd immunity against the virus due to the unprecedented rate of coronavirus infection.
The city that comes under the area of the Amazon rainforest was ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.
The study suggested that the coronavirus reached its peak in Manaus during March and April and the rate fell down in May and September.
Researchers found that in the peak, 44 per cent of the population were seropositive for the virus. This number was adjusted to 52 per cent after cases of false-negatives came to the picture.
The study noted that seroprevalence declined in July and August due to waning antibodies.
The study estimated after data adjustment that the final epidemic size was 66 per cent in terms of seroprevalence.
The authors of the study noted that government measures may have helped in controlling the pandemic, but the “unusually high infection rate suggests that herd immunity played a significant role in determining the size of the epidemic.”
Health experts, however, have warned that deliberately raising herd immunity can have dangerous implications.
Also read: Herd immunity to Covid unlikely, impractical: Study
Meanwhile, Brazil is the third-worst affected country by the novel coronavirus with over 49.5 lakh cases as of September 24. The country has also reported 1.38 lakh deaths, the second highest in the world, as per worldometer dashboard.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...