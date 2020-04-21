A covid-19 patient shows signs of improvement after plasma therapy

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
A 49-year-old man infected with the coronavirus, who was admitted at the Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket, showed positive results after receiving the plasma therapy. The patient, who was earlier in a ventilator’s support, declared out of danger, the hospital informed media.
Max Healthcare mentioned that the middle-aged man was the first at the hospital to receive the treatment that was based on antibodies from recovered coronavirus patients on compassionate grounds, as per media reports.
The man was tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 4 after which he was immediately admitted to the hospital. He showed moderate symptoms of the virus but had a history of fever and respiratory issues.
However, his condition was deteriorated as he developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure. He was given ventilator support on April 8.
He was eventually treated with plasma therapy to which he showed signs of convalescence. The treatment has been used to tackle other kinds of viral infections but is not without risks.
According to central health ministry data, in India, 590 people have died, and over 3,200 have recovered, while the tally has crossed 18,000-mark.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is also prepared to collect the blood from Covid-19 survivors to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusions could improve an infected patient’s speed of recovery and chances of survival, Reuters reported.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...