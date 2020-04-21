A covid-19 patient shows signs of improvement after plasma therapy

A 49-year-old man infected with the coronavirus, who was admitted at the Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket, showed positive results after receiving the plasma therapy. The patient, who was earlier in a ventilator’s support, declared out of danger, the hospital informed media.

Max Healthcare mentioned that the middle-aged man was the first at the hospital to receive the treatment that was based on antibodies from recovered coronavirus patients on compassionate grounds, as per media reports.

The man was tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 4 after which he was immediately admitted to the hospital. He showed moderate symptoms of the virus but had a history of fever and respiratory issues.

However, his condition was deteriorated as he developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure. He was given ventilator support on April 8.

He was eventually treated with plasma therapy to which he showed signs of convalescence. The treatment has been used to tackle other kinds of viral infections but is not without risks.

According to central health ministry data, in India, 590 people have died, and over 3,200 have recovered, while the tally has crossed 18,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is also prepared to collect the blood from Covid-19 survivors to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusions could improve an infected patient’s speed of recovery and chances of survival, Reuters reported.