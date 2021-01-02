A list of Covid-19 symptoms related to digestion and food habit

The symptoms of the novel coronavirus vary from person to person, depending on their health condition, comorbidities, and genetic makeup. While some symptoms of Covid-19 can also cause disruption in food habits and digestion. Some of these symptoms include:

Gastrointestinal symptom

Three Chinese hospitals carried out a review study that suggested one in five coronavirus patients experiences gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach ache. Earlier studies have also shown Covid-19’s impact on the gut microbes and the viral load present in the human feces.

According to a Times of India report, patients with gastrointestinal symptoms may take longer to clear the viral load than those who did not have any such symptoms.

Loss of appetite

Many studies have shown that loss of smell and taste is the strong signal of Covid-19 infection. The loss of taste also causes difficulty in digestion, sense of puking, among others. This tends to shrink the diet of Covid-19 patients.

In a study conducted in China, it was found that more than 80 per cent of COVID positive patients reported having no appetite days after being infected.

Sore throat

Another evident symptom of Covid-19 is a sore throat that occurs due to an inflamed throat. This symptom makes it difficult for a person to intake food and drinks as it causes itching, irritation, or pain in the passageways while eating.

Nausea

A study carried out by Chinese researchers in Wuhan, cited in the Times of India report, on 138 patients suggested that 10 per cent of Covid-19 positive patients suffer from nausea and diarrhea. This was two days before the development of fever.