Active Covid-19 cases drop to 3.79 lakh

Over 32,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 36,635 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,78,909, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

During the same period, 402 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll from Covid-19 to 1,41,360 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Active Covid-19 cases fall below 4 lakh after 140 days

Vaccine administration

Meanwhile, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, the expert body looking at India’s Covid-19 vaccine preparedness as well as drawing up the vaccine administration plan, is meeting on Wednesday to further discuss the strategy. The experts recently submitted its recommendation to the government which said 30 crore people would be vaccinated in the near future, including 1 crore health care workers, frontline corona warriors, people aged above 50 as well as young people suffering from co-morbidities, including diabetes and hypertension.

India has so far reported around 97.36 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases while roughly 92.16 lakh have recovered from the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10.23 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country during the last 24 hours.