Active Covid-19 cases in India continue to fall

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Number of active cases stands at 8,61,853

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country continued to fall further and currently there are only 8,61,853 active cases, from close to 10.5 lakh nearly a month ago.

In the last 24 hours, over 71,500 people recovered from Covid-19 while 66,732 people tested positive to the infection. As many as 816 persons succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 1,09,150 since the pandemic struck the country on January 30 this year.

Less than 1,000 coronavirus deaths recorded for 8 consecutive days in India

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country as on Monday stood at 71,20,538 out of which 61,49,535 people have already recovered.

Published on October 12, 2020
Covid-19
