Agrex.ai develops AI-enabled thermal cameras to combat the spread of Covid-19

Mumbai, April 16
Agrex.ai, a video analytics company that helps organizations derive operational intelligence, monitor compliance and automate visual surveillance, has developed an AI-enabled thermal camera to aid early detection of Covid-19.
The company mentioned that many industries internationally had dedicated their resources to help strengthen the healthcare sector in these troubled times. Contributing to this global initiative, Agrex.ai’s thermal sensor-based detection system is capable of scanning a large number of people from a distance up to 20 meters, Agrex.ai claimed.
The company further informed that the camera comes with a ready to use plug and play system which can be set up within 10 minutes. The USP of the product lies in the fact that it scans temperature within a fraction of seconds, eliminating the need to stop and scan each person individually. This enables users to examine 80-100 people in one minute, ensuring fast data collection.
Commenting on this Arush Kakkar, founder of Agrex.ai stated in the official release: “Keeping in mind the precautionary measures that firms are taking to ensure smooth functioning once people start accessing public places, we have begun taking orders for installing devices across various locations.
Kakkar informed that they have an order of 50 units and are also in talks with hotels, hospitals, and major malls in Delhi for installing the device.
“Our devices have already been installed in a few co-working spaces like Incuspaze and also in a few IT Parks as a safety measure... The system aids in identifying potential cases early on, reducing the chances of spreading the virus. “To ensure that no false alarms are raised, our camera is equipped with an artificial intelligence-based system to detect humans and measure temperature from the face,” he further added.
Mohit Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Incuspaze, commented on this precautionary measure and said: “ AI-powered thermal cameras will help reduce stress as this will go a long way in detecting any anomalies in body temperature which is usually the first response from the human body to fight any pathogen. To ensure that our members stay safe and can work without stress, we have installed Agrex thermal cameras across all our centres.
He further added: “Having such high-end technological devices to scan and flag people whose body temperature is higher than normal will help us contain the spread of the virus after the lockdown is lifted and our members come back to their regular routines. We believe that this is going to help us in the years to come way beyond when COVID 19 is over.”
Agrex.ai noted that in addition to thermal cameras has products for business Intelligence, compliance monitoring, and surveillance and caters to clients in the retail, manufacturing and security space.
