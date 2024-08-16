As ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) soared into space from Sriharikota, Ananth Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based space technology company, achieved a milestone. The EOS-08 represents the 100th satellite and SSLV-D3, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, the 80th launch vehicle to incorporate components or technologies developed by Ananth Technologies.

The EOS-08 satellite, designed for applications in agriculture, forestry, water resources, and disaster management, carries power converter modules for its Inertial Reference Unit, supplied by Ananth Technologies. These modules provide crucial navigational data for the satellite.

The company also contributed significantly to the launch vehicle, providing essential components such as the Navigation, Guidance, and Control System (NGC), pyro system, power switching module for NGC, and Telemetry, Tracking, and Control Packages (TTCP). Additionally, the company played a key role in the sub-assembly integration of various launch vehicle components.

This mission is a part of ISRO’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in small satellite launches and expand its portfolio in commercial satellite launch services.

Congratulating the ISRO on the successful launch, Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and reliability in the development of space technologies.

With dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, Ananth Technologies specialises in the fabrication, assembly, testing, and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems, and various subsystems for launch vehicles and satellites.