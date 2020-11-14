Any rat can be infected with Hantavirus: Study

Hantavirus infection, a virus that causes febrile and often life-threatening zoonoses known as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, seems to be able to spread and be present in rats anywhere in the world (mostly through trade). Hence, special caution needs to be taken while trading in or dealing with these rodents.

The study noted that SEOV-caused hantavirus disease, especially in areas outside Asia to which it is not endemic, is often misdiagnosed. This could be because of its sometimes mild/atypical clinical presentation and healthcare providers’ low clinical awareness.

The study further noted that the molecular evidence for SEOV infection has been found in patients from France and the Netherlands.

Molecularly proven SEOV hantavirus disease in a German patient was reported in 2018, but the infection probably was acquired in Indonesia.

According to the CDC, old-world hantavirus is found in Europe and Asia and result in hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), while the new world hantavirus causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

HFRS and Covid-19 have similar symptoms. This infection is characterized by fever, nausea, chills, back pain, abdominal pain, headache, and blurred vision. Low blood pressure and acute kidney failure occur eventually.

HPS presents as fever, muscle pain, headache, dizziness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea beginning and, later on, cough and shortness of breath.

The findings of the study were published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).