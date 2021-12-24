AstraZeneca booster vaccines increases antibodies against Omicron: Study

A new study carried out by Oxford University on December 23, has found that a booster dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs are effective against Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant. They significantly increase the levels of neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant. The study has not been peer reviewed yet.

The study

The study was performed independently by investigators at the University of Oxford and included samples of 41 individuals who had received three doses of Vaxzevria.

The study analysed blood samples taken from individuals infected with Covid-19, and those who had been vaccinated with two doses scheduled and a third dose booster. Those who had reported other Covid-19 variants were also taken.

The study has compared antibody levels in blood samples from people who received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and with samples from those who received the third dose.

The study also showed that after the booster shot, the antibody levels against Omicron were higher than antibodies in people who are infected with and recovered naturally from Covid-19.

According to the study, antibodies neutralisation levels rose sharply after the third dose, the study found.

The research also found that Sera obtained from individuals one month after receiving the third dose booster vaccination was able to neutralise the Omicron variant compared to the levels of those observed one month after the second dose against the Delta variant.

Several studies have shown that the booster doses of vaccines will work against the Omicron variant.

India Omicron situation

India has recorded a total of 358 Omicron cases, out of which 122 cases were found in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday. The 358 cases have been found across 17 states, with Maharastra recording the highest of 88 cases followed by Delhi