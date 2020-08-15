Asymptomatic Covid-19 cases least likely to infect their close contacts: Study

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
According to a study published in the journal of Annals of Internal Medicine, household contact was the main setting for transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among close contacts increased with the severity of index cases.
The authors of the study examined settings of Covid-19 transmission in a cohort study of 3410 close contacts of 391index cases of Covid-19 in Guangzhou, China.
"We wanted to evaluate the risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to close contacts of persons infected with Covid-19 in Guangzhou region," said study researchers from Southern Medical University in China.
The study was then classified into 5 subcategories: household, public transportation, health care settings, entertainment venues or workplaces, and multiple settings. “Multiple settings” indicates exposure in more than 1 contact setting.
The study found that the secondary attack rate was less than 4 per cent among close contacts of persons with Covid-19.
Secondary infections acquired while using public transportation or venturing out in public were rare. In contrast, 1 in 10 household contacts was found to be infected.
The authors noted: “We found that patients with more clinically severe disease were more likely to infect their close contacts than were less severe index cases.”
They added that asymptomatic cases were least likely to infect their close contacts.
The authors mentioned that the manifestation of certain symptoms, including expectoration, in index cases was also associated with an increased risk for infection in their close contacts.
The authors believe the spread of the virus is rampant in household settings also because mask-wearing was mandatory in public settings but not in households during the study period.
Thus, effective measures to reduce household transmission and quarantine of household contacts are extremely important, the authors added.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...