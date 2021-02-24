B cell responses to Covid-19 stable after 5 months but do not recognize new strains

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new sudy revealed that protective B cell responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein remain stable and continue to evolve over a 5-month period post-infection. This is contrary to the previous hypotheses made by some researchers.
For the study, the researchers examined B cells and more than 1,000 different monoclonal antibodies from eight patients with Covid-19.
Their findings suggested that B cells protect from Covid-19 months after the infection. However, a large proportion of the neutralizing antibodies generated from these long-lasting B cells did not efficiently recognize various emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants from Brazil and South Africa.
The authors believe that their study will help other scientists to design future Covid-19 vaccines that work to prevent viral evolution. The vaccines should also stimulate better neutralizing antibody and B cell responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
In the study, Mrunal Sakharkar and the team profiled spike protein-specific B cell and antibody responses in eight patients with mild and severe Covid-19 over five months.
They found a significant decline in neutralizing antibody levels in the blood over time. However, levels of spike protein-specific memory B cells remained stable or even increased during the same time frame.
Over the course of 120 days, monoclonal antibodies isolated from these B cells underwent increased somatic hypermutation, binding affinity, and neutralization potency - all signs of persistent B cell activity.
Notably, a large proportion of the neutralizing antibody response did not efficiently recognize emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants from Brazil and South Africa. These mutations harbour amino acid positions 417 and 484 of the spike protein.
The authors suggested careful monitoring of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants so as to determine how these mutations impact vaccine-induced immunity.
The findings of the study were published in the journal American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...