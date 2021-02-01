Bacteria change shape to adapt to antibiotics: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Certain kinds of bacteria change their shape in order to adapt to long-term exposure to antibiotics, according to the study published in the journal Nature Physics.
The study stated that the bacteria tend to change their characteristics as a fundamental biological process to better fit their environment.
This new research led by Carnegie Mellon University’s Assistant Professor of Physics Shiladitya Banerjee, suggests that antibiotics have long helped people prevent and cure bacterial infections. However, many species of bacteria have increasingly been able to adapt to resist antibiotic treatments.
Banerjee’s research at Carnegie Mellon and in his previous position at the University College London (UCL) has carried out the study to understand the mechanics and physics behind various cellular processes. The common theme of his work has been that the shape of a cell can have major effects on its reproduction and survival.
Banerjee, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Chicago, decided to carry out an extensive study on how exposure to antibiotics affects the growth and morphologies of the bacterium Caulobacter crescentus, a commonly used model organism.
“Using single-cell experiments and theoretical modeling, we demonstrate that cell shape changes act as a feedback strategy to make bacteria more adaptive to surviving antibiotics,” Banerjee said in the study.
The researchers found that the bacteria dramatically changed their shape by becoming wider and more curved, especially when exposed to less than lethal doses of the antibiotic chloramphenicol. “These shape changes enable bacteria to overcome the stress of antibiotics and resume fast growth,” Banerjee said.
The researchers concluded that these physical changes allow the bacteria to attain a higher curvature and lower surface-to-volume ratio, which would allow fewer antibiotic particles to pass through their cellular surfaces as they grow.
“This insight is of great consequence to human health and will likely stimulate numerous further molecular studies into the role of cell shape on bacterial growth and antibiotic resistance,” Banerjee said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...