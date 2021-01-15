Brazil’s Amazonas running out of oxygen amid Covid second wave

As Covid-19 continues to rage across Brazil, its state of Amazonas is running out of oxygen due to a spike in coronavirus deaths, the government revealed on Thursday.

According to an Aljazeera report, Brazilians in Amazonas, who have been hospitalised due to Covid-19, are dying of asphyxiation in hospitals.

Brazil has appealed to the US to send its specially equipped plane to capital city Manaus to provide oxygen cylinders to the country.

Overwhelmed system

According to Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, the health care of Brazil is overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and is collapsing due to the second wave of the virus.

Health officials revealed that oxygen supplies had run out at some hospitals and intensive care wards and patients had to be airlifted and shifted to other States.

Amazonas health secretary Marcellus Campelo said the state required at least three times more oxygen than it can produce locally. He further urged other states to supply oxygen cylinders to Amazonas.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally, Brazil is witnessing the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the US. The country has reported more than 207,000 deaths.