Butterfly wings help boost solar cell efficiency

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Scientists have successfully reproduced nanostructures found on butterfly wings in solar cells to enhance their light absorption rate by up to 200 per cent.
Sunlight reflected by solar cells is lost as unused energy, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances.
The wings of the butterfly Pachliopta aristolochiae are drilled by nanostructures (nanoholes) that help absorbing light over a wide spectrum far better than smooth surfaces.
“The butterfly studied by us is very dark black. This signifies that it perfectly absorbs sunlight for optimum heat management said Hendrik Holscher from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany.
“Even more fascinating than its appearance are the mechanisms that help reaching the high absorption. The optimisation potential when transferring these structures to photovoltaics (PV) systems was found to be much higher than expected,” said Holscher.
The scientists reproduced the butterfly’s nanostructures in the silicon absorbing layer of a thin-film solar cell.
Compared to a smooth surface, the absorption rate of perpendicular incident light increased by 97 per cent and rose continuously until it reached 207 per cent at an angle of incidence of 50 degrees.
“This is particularly interesting under European conditions. Frequently, we have diffuse light that hardly falls on solar cells at a vertical angle,” Holscher said.
However, this does not automatically imply that efficiency of the complete PV system is enhanced by the same factor, said Guillaume Gomard of KIT.
“Also other components play a role. Hence, the 200 per cent are to be considered a theoretical limit for efficiency enhancement,” said Gomard.
Prior to transferring the nanostructures to solar cells, the researchers determined the diameter and arrangement of the nanoholes on the wing of the butterfly by means of scanning electron microscopy.
They then analysed the rates of light absorption for various hole patterns in a computer simulation.
The team found that disordered holes of varying diameters, such as those found in the black butterfly, produced most stable absorption rates over the complete spectrum at variable angles of incidence, with respect to periodically arranged monosized nanoholes.
The researchers introduced disorderly positioned holes in a thin-film PV absorber, with diameters varying from 133 to 343 nanometres.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor