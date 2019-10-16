C-CAMP, Dutch AMR consortium ink pact

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a Department of Biotechnology initiative, has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with a Dutch AMR Consortium - AMR Global to jointly build and nurture innovations to address the global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threat.

C-CAMP has the mandate to be an enabler of cutting-edge life science research and innovation is a globally established innovation hub for Antimicrobial Resistance solutions.

“It has fostered several solutions with immense potential to tackle AMR the world over while also retaining their efficacy in an Indian setting. AMR-Global is a collaboration of public and private parties from across the Netherlands and currently spreading its wings beyond,” said Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director C-CAMP.

“The LoI will pave the way for deeper innovation ties between Dutch and Indian ecosystems to ensure a constant pipeline of AMR innovations, in diagnostics, prevention, drug discovery and vaccines that are globally effective and accessible. Finally, the LoI would be the first step towards facilitating an adoption of ‘One Health’ in both geographies,” he added.

According to C-CAMP, the LoI was signed at the ‘One Health’ AMR session of the ongoing Indo-Dutch Technology Summit in New Delhi in the presence of Bruno Bruins, Dutch Minister for Medical Care and Sigrid Kaag, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

Compared to other countries in the European Union, antimicrobial resistance rates are particularly low in the Netherlands, primarily because of early adoption of the ‘One Health’ approach, which aims to combat AMR holistically in the healthcare system, in animals, in food and in the environment through coordinated action.

Welcoming the signing of this LoI, Minister for Medical Care, Government of the Netherlands, Bruno Bruins, said “AMR is growing at such an alarming rate that we need to ensure the subject stays a top priority for governments. I am excited about the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between the Bengaluru-based C-CAMP and the Dutch public-private partnership AMR-Global, which will kick start India/Dutch collaboration in this field. Sustainable production of antibiotics and use of these life-saving drugs need to be prioritized as part of the ‘One Health’ approach, and this new collaboration between C-CAMP and AMR-Global will help move this forward.”