C-CAMP to work with UK’s Roslin Innovation Centre to promote scientific innovation

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), the Bengaluru-based bioincubator and innovation hub, has signed a letter of intent with the Roslin Innovation Centre of the University of Edinburgh, famed for cloning Dolly the sheep, the world’s first mammal produced in the lab using adult body cells.

The agreement, signed under the Indo UK Sister Innovation Hub agreement, is meant to enable researchers from both the institutes to collaborate more closely to promote scientific innovation and entrepreneurship in India and the UK, a statement said here on Tuesday. The LoI was signed by Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP and John Mackenzie, CEO of the Roslin Innovation Centre.

This is second collaboration entered into by C-CAMP, an initiative by the Department of Biotechnology. About three years ago, it entered into a similar sister innovation hub agreement with the California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences.

“The collaboration with the Roslin Innovation Centre will strengthen Indo-UK bilateral ties in science-based entrepreneurship, research and business, especially in the agriculture and animal health sectors,” the statement said.