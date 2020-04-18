Science

C-Camp’s Covid-19 accelerator shortlists 7 deep-science innovations to fight virus

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

The Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms’ (C-Camp) Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator or C-CIDA has shortlisted seven near-deployment deep science technologies that are likely to play a role in containing the spread of the virus.

“As India shifts gear in its battle against the coronavirus, the C-CAMP COVID-19 Accelerator has chosen seven new deep science technologies. Earlier, 18 start-ups or ideas for impact were nominated,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.

“Today, in the third week, it features start-ups that target critical gaps in screening, monitoring, diagnostics and novel approaches in therapeutics by employing AI/ML, stem cell research, ultra-fast molecular assays, cloud-based mobility and other advanced techniques,” he added.

Seven Indian start-ups

The seven start-ups are Docturnal (Hyderabad), Salcit (Hyderabad), Predible (Bengaluru) and AIkenist (Bengaluru) in AI/ML based pre-screening and monitoring technologies; Stempeutics (Bengaluru) for its approach in therapeutics; Huwel Life Sciences (Hyderabad) for rapid diagnostics; and Ubiqare Health (Bengaluru) in telemedicine support.

While some of these start-ups have repurposed their innovations to suit current needs, a few are venturing into uncharted territory with deep science technologies that are risky but hold immense potential for impact, if successful. Such innovations require hand-holding support from the ecosystem.

Funding deep-science innovations

C-CAMP is an enabler of deep science innovations which connects start-ups with funding, including grants and investments, helps navigate the regulatory pathway, provides government and industry connects for scaling up through the C-CIDA platform. The goal is to foster innovation towards faster on-ground deployment. C-CIDA’s partners Action Covid19 Team or ACT, Social Alpha and C-CAMP are slated to fund a few select high-risk technologies through grants and investments.

Published on April 18, 2020
research
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India may be detecting 1 in 4 Covid-19 cases: Mathematical expert