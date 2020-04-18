C-Camp’s Covid-19 accelerator shortlists 7 deep-science innovations to fight virus

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
The Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms’ (C-Camp) Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator or C-CIDA has shortlisted seven near-deployment deep science technologies that are likely to play a role in containing the spread of the virus.
“As India shifts gear in its battle against the coronavirus, the C-CAMP COVID-19 Accelerator has chosen seven new deep science technologies. Earlier, 18 start-ups or ideas for impact were nominated,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.
“Today, in the third week, it features start-ups that target critical gaps in screening, monitoring, diagnostics and novel approaches in therapeutics by employing AI/ML, stem cell research, ultra-fast molecular assays, cloud-based mobility and other advanced techniques,” he added.
Seven Indian start-ups
The seven start-ups are Docturnal (Hyderabad), Salcit (Hyderabad), Predible (Bengaluru) and AIkenist (Bengaluru) in AI/ML based pre-screening and monitoring technologies; Stempeutics (Bengaluru) for its approach in therapeutics; Huwel Life Sciences (Hyderabad) for rapid diagnostics; and Ubiqare Health (Bengaluru) in telemedicine support.
While some of these start-ups have repurposed their innovations to suit current needs, a few are venturing into uncharted territory with deep science technologies that are risky but hold immense potential for impact, if successful. Such innovations require hand-holding support from the ecosystem.
Funding deep-science innovations
C-CAMP is an enabler of deep science innovations which connects start-ups with funding, including grants and investments, helps navigate the regulatory pathway, provides government and industry connects for scaling up through the C-CIDA platform. The goal is to foster innovation towards faster on-ground deployment. C-CIDA’s partners Action Covid19 Team or ACT, Social Alpha and C-CAMP are slated to fund a few select high-risk technologies through grants and investments.
