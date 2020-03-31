CCMB gets permission to test Covid-19 samples

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), a national laboratory of repute, will take up coronaviurs (Covid-19) sample testing on a large scale from today.

The Hyderabad-based centre has been accorded permission to conduct rests from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an official of CCMB told BusinessLine.

It has a capacity to test 800-1,000 samples per day.

While CCMB had also declared its willingness to join hands in fighting the dreaded virus, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too requested the centre to effectively tap its expertise and allow testing. The Government has already made arrangements to send samples to the lab.

CCMB is a premier research organisation. Set up in 1977, it was accorded the status of a full-fledged national laboratory in 1981. Its objectives are to conduct high quality basic research and training in frontier areas of modern biology, and promote centralised national facilities for new and modern techniques in the inter-disciplinary areas of biology.