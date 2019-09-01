Chandrayaan 2: After final lunar orbit manoeuvre, ISRO readies for separation

ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the fifth and final lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft and was gearing up for separation of the lander from the orbiter on September 2.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said after Sunday’s manoeuvre on the spacecraft, that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

“The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 01, 2019) beginning at 1821 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km,” the Indian Space Research Organisation said in an update.