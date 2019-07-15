Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to technical glitch

The much awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon’s south polar region has been called off due to a technical snag with 56.24 minutes left for the take off.

The technical snag was noticed after loading of cryogenic fuel in to the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) that was to launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 02.51 hr.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

“We have to approach the vehicle to assess the problem. First, we have to empty the fuel loaded in the rocket, then the rocket will be taken back for further investigation. This process will take 10 days after that only we can decide on the launch schedule,” said an ISRO official.

"It is not possible to meet the launch within the window. The new schedule will be announced later, he said in an announcement made after the call off,” an official making the announcement of call off.