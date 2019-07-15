Science

Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to technical glitch

Our Bureau Sriharikota | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

The technical snag was noticed after loading of cryogenic fuel in to the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) that was to launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

ISRO to announce revised launch schedule later

The much awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon’s south polar region has been called off due to a technical snag with 56.24 minutes left for the take off.

The technical snag was noticed after loading of cryogenic fuel in to the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) that was to launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 02.51 hr.

“We have to approach the vehicle to assess the problem. First, we have to empty the fuel loaded in the rocket, then the rocket will be taken back for further investigation. This process will take 10 days after that only we can decide on the launch schedule,” said an ISRO official.

"It is not possible to meet the launch within the window. The new schedule will be announced later, he said in an announcement made after the call off,” an official making the announcement of call off.

