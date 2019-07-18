Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22: ISRO

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, has now been rescheduled for 2:43 pm on Monday, July 22, according to a tweet from the Indian Space Research Organisation.

India’s lunar mission — Chandrayaan-2 — was called off just 56.24 minutes before lift-off at 2.51 hr on Monday.

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019

The Rs 978-crore mission to the South polar region of the moon would be India’s second moon mission. It would make the country only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to land a rover on the moon. The mission is considered a stepping stone to the mission to send an Indian into space by 2022.

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket — nicknamed Bahubali — from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.