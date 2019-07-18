Science

Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22: ISRO

Our Bureau BENGALURU | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

The technical snag was noticed after loading of cryogenic fuel in to the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) that was to launch the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, has now been rescheduled for 2:43 pm on Monday, July 22, according to a tweet from the Indian Space Research Organisation.

India’s lunar mission — Chandrayaan-2 — was called off just 56.24 minutes before lift-off at 2.51 hr on Monday.

The Rs 978-crore mission to the South polar region of the moon would be India’s second moon mission. It would make the country only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to land a rover on the moon. The mission is considered a stepping stone to the mission to send an Indian into space by 2022.

Read also: Technical snag halts India’s lunar mission

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket — nicknamed Bahubali — from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

 

Published on July 18, 2019
space programme
ISRO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Why States need strategies to address anaemic condition in women