Chandrayaan-2 update: First de-orbiting manoeuvre successful

The first de-orbiting manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Tuesday (September 03, 2019), beginning at 0850 hrs IST as planned, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 4 seconds.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting manoeuvre is scheduled for September 4 between 0330 - 0430 hrs IST, says an update from the Indian Space Research Organisation.