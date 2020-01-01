Science

Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year: ISRO

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

K Sivan, ISRO chairman addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.   -  Photo: Somashekar GRN

The ISRO on Wednesday announced that work on the country’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was on and the launch may shift to next year. The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly. It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said.

On the cost of the project, Sivan said, “The mission would cost Rs 250 crore.” The launch of Chandrayaan-3 may shift to next year, he said.

space programme
ISRO
