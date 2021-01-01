Chemotherapy for lymphoma holds potential for Covid-19 treatment, study finds

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A chemotherapy medication, originally developed to treat lymphoma, could potentially be repurposed to treat Covid-19, according to a study conducted by Haiping Zhang from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Shenzhen, China.
The study employed the use of a novel computational drug screening strategy combined with lab experiments to arrive at this conclusion.
The findings of the study, published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, stated that computational methods can help identify such drugs by simulating how different drugs would interact with Covid-19.
Also read: Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be effective against new variant: Report
This comes as researchers and scientists across the world are trying to repurpose existing drugs to treat the coronavirus infection.
To aid the virtual screening of existing drugs, Zhang and colleagues combined multiple computational techniques that simulate drug-virus interactions from different, complementary perspectives.
They used this hybrid approach to screen 1,906 existing drugs for their potential ability to inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2 by targeting a viral protein called RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP).
The novel screening approach identified four promising drugs, which were then tested against SARS-CoV-2 in lab experiments.
Two of the drugs, pralatrexate and azithromycin, successfully inhibited replication of the virus. Further lab experiments showed that pralatrexate more strongly inhibited viral replication than did remdesivir, a drug that is currently used to treat some Covid-19 patients.
Pralatrexate is a medication used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes.
These findings suggest that pralatrexate could potentially be repurposed to treat Covid-19. However, this chemotherapy drug can prompt significant side-effects and is used for people with terminal lymphoma; so immediate use for Covid-19 patients is not guaranteed, the study noted.
Also read: People with food and medicine allergies can take Covid-19 vaccines: MHRA
“We have demonstrated the value of our novel hybrid approach that combines deep-learning technologies with more traditional simulations of molecular dynamics,” Zhang said.
The team is now developing additional computational methods for generating novel molecular structures that could be developed into new drugs to treat Covid-19.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...