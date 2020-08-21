Children may lack Covid-19 symptoms, but could be silent carriers of the virus: Study

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
According to a new study published in the Journal of Pediatric on Thursday, children may report milder symptoms or may even lack symptoms of Covid-19, but could be silent carriers of the virus.
The authors of the research said that the manner in which children contribute to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is still unclear.
They stated that children are less likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2. However, children can be highly contagious and can carry the virus into their households.
Children infected with SARS-CoV-2 tend to have milder symptoms with significantly lower mortality than in adults.
It has been hypothesised that children do not tend to develop severe cases of Covid-19 because the ACE2 expression in the nasopharynx increases with age, the researchers noted.
However, ACE2 expression has not been studied in the upper airways of children infected with SARS-CoV-2.
The authors stated: “Understanding infectious burden and potential for transmissibility within the pediatric population is critical for developing both short- and long-term responses, including public health policies, to the current pandemic.”
Although an acute SARS-CoV-2 infection tends to be mild or symptom-free in most pediatric cases, some children develop a multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).
Children may also develop possible SARS-CoV-2 infection or exposure, with severe cardiac complications, including hypotension, shock, and acute heart failure after several weeks of infection.
Understanding post-infectious immune responses in pediatric SARS-CoV-2 infection, especially MIS-C, is critical for designing treatment and prevention strategies among children, the researchers added.
The study was conducted by doctors at the Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States. The study was carried out on 192 children. The mean age of the children was 10.2 years.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...