Chemical present in the insect repellent can kill SARS-CoV-2: Study

According to the researchers based in the UK, chemicals present in the insect spray can kill the coronavirus, as per media reports.

The study was carried out by the researchers at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).

The researchers mentioned in their study that the chemical called Citriodiol, which is present in the insect repellent, can kill SARS-CoV-2 due to its anti-viral properties.

The study noted: “Mixing a virus suspension with Mosi-guard spray or selected constituent components resulted in a reduction in SARS-CoV-2.”

At a high concentration, “Mosi-guard gave a significant decrease... resulting in no recoverable virus,” it added.

Citriodiol is a chemical that is found in Asia, South America, and Africa. It is extracted from the oil in the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree.

The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

“DSTL is hopeful that the findings in this research can be used as a springboard for other organizations to expand and develop the research, as well as to confirm the findings in this publication,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

This is the second time the chemical has been mentioned as a potential to kill SARS-CoV-2.

Earlier in May, Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had revealed that the British armed forces were being given the insect repellent as an “additional layer of protection” against coronavirus, Wion reported.