Cadalmin LivCure extract, a patent-protected nutraceutical product developed by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from seaweeds to combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease will hit the market soon.

The CMFRI signed a MoU with Emineotech, a company dealing with health products for commercial production and marketing. A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI signed a license agreement with Evanjalist Pathrose, Managing Director of Emineotech.

A unique blend of 100 per cent natural bioactive ingredients extracted from select seaweeds, the product is made of an eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health, and is the 9th nutraceutical developed by the CMFRI.

CMFRI has earlier commercialised nutraceuticals to combat lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis besides an immunity booster.

“We have been receiving an overwhelming response from the public ever since the CMFRI developed the Cadalmin LivCure extract, which shows increasing demand for natural remedies against lifestyle diseases”, said Gopalakrishnan.

“Commercialisation of the product will be greatly beneficial to public suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as it helps improve liver health, reduce disposition of fatty substance and maintain other liver/lipid parameters within the clinically acceptable limits”, he said. The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials.

Realising the high pharmaceutical and medicinal potential of seaweeds, CMFRI launched efforts to the large-scale farming of it across the coastal states, Gopalakrishnan added.

Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI led the research works to develop the product.

The product would hit the market in four months and would be made available on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms, apart from physical market networks across the country, said Evanjalist Pathrose.

The company would also introduce initiatives for creating community awareness of the potential risk of non-symptomatic fatty liver disease and the benefits of natural cures, including lifestyle changes, he said.