Common antibiotic prescribed for Covid-19 no more effective than placebo: Study

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
A UC San Francisco study has found that azithromycin, a common antibiotic prescribed for the treatment of Covid-19 works no better than a placebo in preventing symptoms of the infection among non-hospitalized patients.
It may even increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease, as per the study, according to an official press release published in the journal EurekAlert!
"These findings do not support the routine use of azithromycin for outpatient SARS-CoV-2 infection," said lead author Catherine E. Oldenburg, ScD, MPH, an assistant professor with the UCSF Proctor Foundation.
Azithromycin is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is widely prescribed as a treatment for the disease in the United States and the rest of the world.
"The hypothesis is that it has anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent progression if treated early in the disease," said Oldenburg.
"We did not find this to be the case.,” the researcher said.
The study was conducted in collaboration with Stanford University. It appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association on July 16, 2021, It included 263 participants who all tested positive for Covid-19 within seven days before entering the study.
All of these participants were non-hospitalised patients at the time of enrollment. In a random selection process, 171 participants received a single, 1.2 gram oral dose of azithromycin and 92 received an identical placebo.
50 per cent of participants remained symptom-free in both groups on day 14 of the study. By day 21, five of the participants who received azithromycin had been hospitalized with severe symptoms of Covid-19 whereas none of the participants who had received placebo had been hospitalised.
The research further concluded that a single dose of the antibiotic as treatment for the disease as compared to placebo did not increase the likelihood of being symptom-free.
"Most of the trials done so far with azithromycin have focused on hospitalized patients with pretty severe disease," said Oldenburg.
"Our paper is one of the first placebo-controlled studies showing no role for azithromycin in outpatients,” Oldenburg added.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...