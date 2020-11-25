Convalescent plasma shows little benefit in Covid-19 hospitalised patients: Study

A new clinical trial in Argentina has revealed that convalescent plasma therapy given to patients suffering from severe pneumonia as one of the repercussions of Covid-19 seems to be little effective.

The study noted that the therapy that involves sharing antibodies of Covid-19 recovered patients with critically-ill coronavirus patients did not significantly improve health or reduce the risk of death.

The findings of the study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Methodology

For the study, the researchers randomly assigned hospitalised adult patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia in a 2:1 ratio to receive convalescent plasma or placebo.

Also read: High blood sugar lethal for Covid-19, even for non-diabetics: Study

Results

A total of 228 patients were assigned to receive convalescent plasma and 105 to receive a placebo. Researchers followed the patients for 30 days. However, they noted no significant difference between the convalescent plasma group and the placebo group in the distribution of clinical outcomes.

Overall mortality was 10.96 per cent in the convalescent plasma group and 11.43 per cent in the placebo group, for a risk difference of −0.46 percentage points.

Also read: Poorest will be trampled in stampede for vaccines, cautions WHO chief

Total SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers tended to be higher in the convalescent plasma group on day 2 after the intervention. Adverse events and serious adverse events were similar in the two groups, read the paper.