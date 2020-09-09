Coronavirus can survive over a week in frozen salmon: Report

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
According to a team of Chinese researchers, the international business of salmon, a common name for several species of ray-finned fish, may have caused the pandemic as the coronavirus can survive for over a week on the scales of chilled fresh salmon, according to a report in South China Morning Post.
The researchers said the virus could remain infectious for eight days when the fish was stored at a temperature of 4 degrees celsius.
Researchers also said that Sars-CoV-2 remained infectious on the salmon for two days at 25 degrees, which they called “regular room temperature”.
However, the salmon is usually kept at 4 degrees in markets and during export-import. This tends to increase the lifespan of the virus by six days.
Dai Manman, lead researcher of the study, said in a non-peer-reviewed paper published in biorxiv.org: “Under such condition, (coronavirus) contaminated fish from one country can be easily transported to another country within one week, thus serving as one of the sources for international transmission.”
“This calls for strict inspection or detection of (the coronavirus) as a critical new protocol in fish importation and exportation before allowing sales,” he added.
According to the researchers, the insurgence and resurgence of the virus in China were also associated with wet markets that sold seafood.
Earlier in June, China had suspended the import and export of salmon in order to contain the spread of the virus.
Dai further added: “The cases in Wuhan and Beijing created concerns that fish or meat-attached SARS-CoV-2 could be a potential source of Covid-19 transmission.”
Another study reported by the Telegraph UK in August indicated that Covid-19 infected frozen food can cause outbreaks as the virus doesn’t get killed in freezing temperatures.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...