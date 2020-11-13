Coronavirus spread in minks could speed up mutations, warns EU agency

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has issued new guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus between minks and humans, warning that the transmission of Covid-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.
In a statement on Thursday, the ECDC said that when Covid-19 starts spreading on a mink farm, the large numbers of animal infections means the virus can accumulate mutations more quickly in minks and spread back into the human population.
68% of farmworkers, associates near mink farms infected by Covid-19: Study
Earlier this month, Denmark reported that 12 people were sickened by a variant of the coronavirus that had distinct genetic changes also seen in mink. The country began culling millions of minks in the north after reports of Covid-19 infection, and plans to cull all 15 million of the animals in Danish farms. Nationally, at least 216 of the 1,139 fur farms in Denmark have been infected with the coronavirus.
The coronavirus evolves constantly as it replicates but, to date, none of the identified mutations have changed anything about Covid-19’s transmissibility or lethality.
But the ECDC said allowing the coronavirus to spread within minks could have worrisome consequences, explaining that the establishment of a virus reservoir among minks may give rise to problematic virus variants in the future. There is currently high uncertainty and further investigations are required regarding the nature of these mutations and their implications for issues such as vaccine effectiveness, reinfections and spread or severity of the virus, the ECDC said.
Six nations reported coronavirus in farmed minks: WHO
The agency recommended countries adopt protective measures at mink farms, including testing people working at the farms and sequencing the virus if they test positive for Covid-19. It also said animals should be tested and extra measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus from minks to humans.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...