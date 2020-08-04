Coronaviruses mimic parts of immune system to attack the host’s body: Study

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
According to a new study commissioned by the Nature Medicine, SARS-CoV-2 mimics parts of the immunity system to attack the host’s body.
The observational study was conducted on 11,116 patients with SARS-CoV-2. The researchers concluded that age-related macular degeneration, an eye disorder caused by the overactive immune system and coagulation disorders (thrombocytopenia, thrombosis, and hemorrhage) are risk factors for SARS-CoV-2-associated disease.
Individuals with macular degeneration and coagulation disorders are at greater risk of losing their lives due to Covid-19.
There are two types of systems that prevent the body from various harmful agents — complement and coagulation.
The complement system is part of the immune system and enhances the ability of antibodies; the coagulation system includes cells, proteins, and processes that mediate blood clotting and are crucial to controlling pathogenesis associated with infections.
In a previous study, researchers from Columbia University Irving Medicine Centre found that there were 140 cellular proteins that were structurally mimicked by coronaviruses and identified targets of the complement system.
“The new coronavirus — by mimicking complement or coagulation proteins — might drive both systems into a hyperactive state,” said lead author Sagi Shapira, Ph.D., MPH, from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, in a statement.
“Viruses have proteins that can mimic certain host proteins to trick the host’s cells into aiding the virus with completing its life cycle,” Shapira said.
She added: “Beyond the fundamental biological questions that we were interested in addressing, based on our previous work and the work of others, we suspected that identifying those mimics could provide clues about how viruses cause disease."
The researchers noted that many clinical trials are exploring the use of preexisting anticoagulation treatments in COVID-19 patients.
"I think our findings provide a stronger foundation for the idea that coagulation and complement play a role in COVID," said Nicholas Tatonetti, professor at Columbia.
"[This] will hopefully inspire others to evaluate this hypothesis and see if it's something that can be useful for fighting the ongoing pandemic," Tatonetti added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...