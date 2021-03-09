Covaxin has ‘better reactogenicity and safety outcomes’ in phase II, claims study

The Covid-19 vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech, Covaxin, has shown “better reactogenicity and safety outcomes”’ in phase II trials, according to a study.

The study, published in an online journal, says the primary outcome was SARS-CoV-2 wild-type neutralising antibody titres and seroconversion rates at four weeks after the second dose.

“A key secondary outcome was the number and proportion of participants with solicited local and systemic reactogenicity,” it said.

Last week, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had announced an interim efficacy of 82 per cent in phase III trials of Covaxin.

Covaxin is now being administered for emergency use along with Covishield of the Serum Institute of India.