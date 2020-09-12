Covid-19 can lead to severe health complications among youngsters: Study

Recent research published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine suggested that coronavirus can cause serious complications in all age groups.

Dr Scott D Solomon, a professor of medicine at Harvard, carried out the research with his team on 7.8 lakh young adults, belonging to the age group of 18 to 34 years.

The young adults were discharged from around 400 hospitals in the United States (US) between April 1- June 30, 2020.

Out of these adults, around 1,187 adults were obese 789 adults were morbidly obese, whose body mass index is more than 40. While 588 people had diabetes and 519 were diagnosed with hypertension (high blood pressure).

Out of all the people discharged, 63,103 people had Covid-19 infection but only 3,222 patients, who had Covid-19, were included in the study.

The findings showed that around 684 patients (21 per cent) were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 331 (10 per cent) required mechanical ventilation for breathing support, and 88 (2.7 per cent) adults died.

Out of the ones who survived during the period of hospitalization, 99 had to be sent to rehabilitation centers after discharge from the hospital, the study further noted.

Researchers concluded that the death rate is low in young adults. However, it is still twice what is seen in young adults with acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).