Covid-19 can lead to severe health complications among youngsters: Study

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Recent research published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine suggested that coronavirus can cause serious complications in all age groups.
Dr Scott D Solomon, a professor of medicine at Harvard, carried out the research with his team on 7.8 lakh young adults, belonging to the age group of 18 to 34 years.
The young adults were discharged from around 400 hospitals in the United States (US) between April 1- June 30, 2020.
Out of these adults, around 1,187 adults were obese 789 adults were morbidly obese, whose body mass index is more than 40. While 588 people had diabetes and 519 were diagnosed with hypertension (high blood pressure).
Out of all the people discharged, 63,103 people had Covid-19 infection but only 3,222 patients, who had Covid-19, were included in the study.
The findings showed that around 684 patients (21 per cent) were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 331 (10 per cent) required mechanical ventilation for breathing support, and 88 (2.7 per cent) adults died.
Out of the ones who survived during the period of hospitalization, 99 had to be sent to rehabilitation centers after discharge from the hospital, the study further noted.
Researchers concluded that the death rate is low in young adults. However, it is still twice what is seen in young adults with acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...